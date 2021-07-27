Norway’s Labor and Welfare Authority (NAV) has started its search for interpretation providers for a framework agreement worth an estimated EUR 40m (NOK 417m). Providers have until August 18, 2021 to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Interim hurdle emerges at 93.20 - July 27, 2021
- Norway Tenders Out USD 47m Interpreting Framework Agreement - July 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Retreats After Yesterday’s Upside Move - July 27, 2021