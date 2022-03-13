NZD and AUD lower on a broadly stronger USD

US equities fall on Russia-Ukraine war and central bank tightening. USD broadly stronger. US 10-year continues to hover near 2% while inflation expectations reach new highs. NZ rates continue to trend …
