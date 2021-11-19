NZD/USD breaks two-week downtrend, trades around 0.7040 level

NZD/USD breaks its two-week-long downtrend on Friday’s Asian session, as it hovers around 0.7040. At the time of writing, the kiwi is trading at 0.7044, up 0.12%. The pair is trading on the front foot …
