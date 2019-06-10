EUR/USD has violated the bearish lower highs pattern. The pair closed above 1.1324 (April 15 high) on Friday, invalidating the bearish lower highs pattern, which had been in place since Jan. 10. Race …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Bullish Continuation Around the Corner - June 9, 2019
- EUR/JPY technical analysts: Eyes on the 50 DMA and 124 handle thereafter - June 9, 2019
- USD/CNY to rise above 7.00 in three months – Goldman Sachs - June 9, 2019