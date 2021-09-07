NZD/USD Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave B correction seen towards 0.7030

EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1871 during a sluggish Asian session on Tuesday. The major currency pair consolidates the previous day’s losses inside a bullish formation, namely an ascending trend channel …
