All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The EUR/USD has fallen last Friday to 1.0962, a level that was last seen in May 2017, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD extends 6-weeks of losses to 0.6300 with eyes on trade headlines, second-tier data - September 1, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: struggling to retain the 0.6700 level - September 1, 2019
- EUR/USD Week Ahead Forecast: Downtrend Resumes and Likely to Extend Lower - September 1, 2019