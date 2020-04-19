The antipodeans were able to recover some ground on dollar weakness. NZD/USD holds in the 0.60 handle ahead of CPI data. NZD/USD traders will be looking to the NZ Consumer Price I …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD firmed-up through 0.60 level dollar weakness, NZ CPI next in view - April 19, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish potential limited despite risk-on - April 19, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro gets Friday bounce, ends the week near 1.0870 level - April 19, 2020