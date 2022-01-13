NZD/USD hits wall of resistance near 0.6860 on sluggish yields, Fedspeak eyed

EUR/USD trades at its highest in two-month, as investors chose to sell the dollar following record inflation readings in the US. The technical breakout of the December high fueled EUR/USD gains. The …
