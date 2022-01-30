NZD/USD hovers around 16-month low near 0.6550, Employment data in focus

NZD/USD dribbles around 0.6550, struggling to keep late Friday’s bounce off a 16-month low amid a quiet start to the week. The Kiwi pair printed the heaviest weekly fall since mid-August 2021 in the …
