NZD/USD volatility is on the cards this week around the RBNZ. 0.7220 and 0.6800 are daily swong levels eyed depending on the outcome. NZD/USD is sitting near 0.7000 in the open and seemingly resistant …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/CNY fix: 6.3952 vs. the estimate of 6.3880 - November 21, 2021
- NZD/USD is on te forex watchlist, RBNZ showdown this week - November 21, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears take on bullish commitments at key structure - November 21, 2021