NZD/USD bears are lurking at dynamic 4-hour support. Bears in good stead from the longer-term perspective as well. NZD/USD is testing critical support on the weekly time frame following a break of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears testing critical support confluences
NZD/USD bears are lurking at dynamic 4-hour support. Bears in good stead from the longer-term perspective as well. NZD/USD is testing critical support on the weekly time frame following a break of …