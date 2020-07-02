NZD/USD trades in the green on a week-to-date basis despite the pullback from session highs. The pair has charted a descending triangle on the daily chart. NZD/USD is currently tr …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Off session highs, trapped in a descending triangle - July 1, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Pressuring The Upper End Of The Range - July 1, 2020
- USD/MXN back under 23.00 as Mexican peso extends recovery - July 1, 2020