NZD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, consolidates Friday’s losses. Firmer Momentum line, rebound from 50% Fibonacci retracement favor buyers. 100-SMA, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement guard …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Regains upside momentum towards 0.7085 - September 26, 2021
- Central Bank Chatter and U.S Economic Data Put the EUR, GBP, and the USD in Focus - September 26, 2021
- USD/CAD drops towards 1.2600 on firmer oil, risk-on mood - September 26, 2021