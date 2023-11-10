Powell’s comments triggered an upward surge in the USD and US Treasury yields, impacting the pair. The EUR/USD remains depressed and is currently placed near the lower end of its weekly range, just …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD remains depressed blow 0.5900 mark, seems vulnerable near one-week low - November 9, 2023
- EUR/USD flirts with weekly low, manages to hold above mid-1.0600s ahead of ECB’s Lagarde - November 9, 2023
- Euro Area Government Spending to GDP - November 9, 2023