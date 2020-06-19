NZD/USD retreats to 0.6400 and approaches two-week lows at 0.6375

NZD/USD’s reversal from 0.6500 extends to 0.6400 approaching two-week lows at 0.6375. The kiwi loses ground against a stronger US dollar amid fears of a new COVID-19 wave. Next week all eyes will be …
