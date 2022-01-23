NZD/USD sellers attack the key 0.6700 support amid risk-off mood, Fed eyed

FOMC’s rate hike hints, New Zealand CPI are the week’s key events. NZD/USD portrays the market’s sour mood around 0.6710 during early Monday morning in Asia, following the heaviest weekly fall in two …
