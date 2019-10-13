All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.1050 as the US and China are getting closer to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
NZD/USD stays above 21-day EMA amid trade optimism, eyes on China data
All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. EUR/USD is extending its gains above 1.1050 as the US and China are getting closer to …