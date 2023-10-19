NZD/USD drifts lower for the third straight day and touched its lowest level since November 2022. The Israel-Hamas war, hawkish Fed expectations underpin the Greenback and weigh on the major. Traders …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD touches fresh 2023 trough, around 0.5825 area as traders look to Fed’s Powell - October 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable below mid-1.0500s amid bullish USD - October 18, 2023
- EUR/USD struggles to gain ground around 1.0530, focus on the US data, Fed’s Powell speech - October 18, 2023