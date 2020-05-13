Oil Price Forecast: Weekly rising channel keeps WTI buyers hopeful above $25.00

The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1. USD/JPY fails to extend the latest recovery moves. Fears of trade wars, virus …
