GBP/USD Exchange Rate Plunges as Market Sentiment Sours Sharply. The Pound Sterling to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate tumbled last week, with the pairing slumping as low as $1.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Outlook For Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate Today: Analysts Retain Neutral GBP/USD View, For Now
GBP/USD Exchange Rate Plunges as Market Sentiment Sours Sharply. The Pound Sterling to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate tumbled last week, with the pairing slumping as low as $1.