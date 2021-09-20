France-based cloud provider OVHcloud has completed another step in the process for a potential listing in Paris. The company said that it aims to raise up to EUR 400 million by selling new shares in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- OVHcloud aims to raise up to EUR 400 mln in IPO - September 20, 2021
- EUR/USD extends the bearishness and threatens 1.1700 - September 20, 2021
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price May Head Lower Ahead of German Election - September 20, 2021