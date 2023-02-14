Furthermore, the Federal Reserve does everything it can to convince Wall Street that it’s going to stay tight for ages, and because of this the market will more likely than not favor the US dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pairs In Focus This Week BTC/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD - February 14, 2023
- Euro Update: EUR/USD Holds Early Gains After EU GDP Release, US CPI Looms - February 14, 2023
- MTU Aero Bases 2023 Revenue Guidance on EUR/USD at 1.10 — Currency Comment - February 14, 2023