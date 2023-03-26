(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Advertisement see for yourself why eur/usd is the most traded pair trade eur/usd now EUR/USD The eur/usd initially shot higher during the week, bolstered by the post FOMC …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Weekly Forecast 26Th March – 1St April - March 26, 2023
- Pairs In Focus This Week EUR/USD, Gold, GBP/USD, USD/JPY - March 26, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears ready to pounce while front side of trend - March 26, 2023