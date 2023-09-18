On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the USD/CNY central rate at 7.1736, compared with Friday’s fix of 7.2760 and market expectations of 7.2707. The PBOC injected 184 billion Yuan via …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- PBOC fixes USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1736 vs. 7.2760 previous - September 17, 2023
- British Pound Slides Ahead Of Boe Rate Decision. Where To For Gbp/Usd And Eur/Gbp? - September 17, 2023
- USD/JPY moves lower around 147.70 to snap the winning streak, central banks decisions eyed - September 17, 2023