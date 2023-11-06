On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1780 as compared to the previous day’s fix of 7.1798 and 7.2868 Reuters estimates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1780 vs. 7.1798 previous - November 5, 2023
- EUR/USD consolidates near multi-week top, remains below mid-1.0700s amid modest USD uptick - November 5, 2023
- PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1798 vs. 7.1797 previous - November 5, 2023