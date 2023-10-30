On Monday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1781 as compared to Friday’s fix of 7.1782 and 7.3165 Reuters estimate.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1781 vs. 7.1782 previous - October 29, 2023
- EUR/USD attracts some sellers around 1.0550 ahead of the German GDP, CPI data - October 29, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD gains momentum above $2,000 amid the geopolitical risks, Fed rate decision eyed - October 29, 2023