Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips PHGPHIA)), a global leader in health technology, today announced the successful pricing of its issue of EUR 750 million fixed rate … made about the EMTN …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Around The World Currency Round-Up; EUR, JPY, AUD, GBP - April 28, 2022
- Philips successfully prices offering of Notes for EUR 2 billion - April 28, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro remains bearish with a strong support above 1.0460 - April 28, 2022