The Pakistani currency exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar (USD), Saudi Riyal (SAR), UK Pound Sterling (GBP), UAE Dirham (AED), European Euro (EUR), and other foreign …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD will have to extend gains in the near term to solidify chances of the rally extending – Scotiabank - November 14, 2023
- PKR exchange rate today to USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, AUD - November 14, 2023
- EUR/USD: Weekly Forecast 12Th November – 18Th November - November 14, 2023