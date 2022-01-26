The Pound Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate is trending up this morning, as a strong US Dollar (USD) exerts Euro (EUR) downside. Meanwhile, Pound (GBP) losses are capped by a risk-on trading mood. At the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound / Euro Exchange Rate Edges Up As USD Upside Subdues EUR - January 26, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: A breach of 2022 lows exposes 1.1220 - January 26, 2022
- EUR/USD on Weak Side of Key Retracement Zone Ahead of Fed - January 26, 2022