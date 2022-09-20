Pound Euro Exchange Rate News: GBP/EUR Firms ahead of BoE’s Next Rate Hike Decision

The Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate strengthened on Tuesday as GBP investors became increasingly sure of a 75bps rate rise at the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision. At time of …
