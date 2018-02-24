Friday’s European session saw the British currency 0.36 percent higher against the Aussie dollar (1.78621), +0.41 percent higher against the euro at 1.13654 and +0.15 percent higher when compared to the US dollar … is in place EUR exchange rates are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Euro To Dollar (EUR/USD) Exchange Rate Forecast: Italian General Election - February 24, 2018
- Pound Sterling Euro (GBP/EUR) Exchange Rate Higher But “Political Backdrop Remains A Fairly Significant Risk” - February 24, 2018
- Don’t Get Comfortable with S&P 500 and EUR/USD Ranges - February 23, 2018