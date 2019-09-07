“Short-term technical trends suggest the GBP’s pop high this week has run its course for now” says Shaun Osbourne, Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank. “Cable is finding some support around 1.2300 and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling News: GBP/EUR, GBP/USD Exchange Rates Gain, Benn Bill To Face Final Hurdle - September 7, 2019
- US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EUR/USD Eyes ECB Next Week - September 6, 2019
- GBP: “Great British Peso” could continue to rise against USD and EUR – CIBC - September 6, 2019