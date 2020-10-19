Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish as the UK prepares for a no-deal Brexit

EUR/USD drops despite a bull cross of major moving averages. EUR/USD fell nearly 1%, as widening US-German yield differential and the resurgence of coronavirus cases across the Eurozone weighed over …
