GBP/USD stays pressured around 1.3670 during the early Asian session on Monday. The cable pair kept Thursday’s pullback from 50-SMA to contribute towards a three-week downtrend by the end of Friday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears brace for 1.3600 - September 26, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls Challenge 20-day SMA near 1.2670 - September 26, 2021
- EUR/USD struggles to defend 1.1700 as German election polls challenge optimists - September 26, 2021