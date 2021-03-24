Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bears take control after poor UK data

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3751, its lowest since early February, as the greenback got fueled by risk aversion while the pound was smashed by poor UK data. The country reported that in February, the …
