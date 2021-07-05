GBP/USD is flat at the start of the week, consolidating the gains made over the past number of sessions as the price meets a tough area of resistance. At the time of writing, cable is trading at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD consolidates as traders look to the BoE for clues
GBP/USD is flat at the start of the week, consolidating the gains made over the past number of sessions as the price meets a tough area of resistance. At the time of writing, cable is trading at …