EUR/USD: 61.8% Fib hurdle is again capping gains The EUR/USD bulls are having a tough time breaching a key Fibonacci hurdle for the fourth straight trading day. That level marks the 61.8% Fibonacci …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is at risk of falling in the near-term - October 25, 2020
- Brexit, COVID-19, and U.S Politics Keep the GBP, EUR, and the USD in the Spotlight - October 25, 2020
- EUR/USD: Short Term Concerns Could Weigh on Bullish Trend - October 25, 2020