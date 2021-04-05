EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia. The major currency pair began the week on a strong foot. However, the bulls lack upside momentum amid Easter Monday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is neutral-to-bearish in the long term
EUR/USD consolidates Friday’s losses around 1.1775 amid quiet trading in Asia. The major currency pair began the week on a strong foot. However, the bulls lack upside momentum amid Easter Monday …