The GBP/USD dropped further and fell to 1.3191, hitting a fresh daily low. It is hovering around 1.3200, under pressure and correcting lower after trading earlier on Wednesday momentarily above 1.3300 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD loses momentum as equity prices correct lower - November 11, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Shows Negativity - November 11, 2020
- Euro Forecast: Performance after US Elections, COVID-19 Vaccine is a Bad Omen for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD - November 11, 2020