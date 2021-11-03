Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD refreshes intraday top, extends bounce off three-week low

The GBP/USD pair’s decline reached the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3628 on Tuesday morning. The pivot point provided enough support for a recovery. In the meantime, a minor …
