Instead, investors seem focused on encouraging news related to the pandemic. The UK reported a sharp decrease of covid-related deaths, with only 143 critical cases at the time being. Read more…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD supported by reopenings optimism
Instead, investors seem focused on encouraging news related to the pandemic. The UK reported a sharp decrease of covid-related deaths, with only 143 critical cases at the time being. Read more…