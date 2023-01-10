The mood was slightly more defensive on Tuesday and GBP/USD retreated to below 1.2150 before a fresh advance to 1.2170. The Pound to Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate gradually lost ground with to trade at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound To Dollar Rate Dependent On USD Losses, Sterling-Euro Drifts Lower - January 10, 2023
- EUR/USD: Downtrend will start as soon as it trades below 1.0713 - January 10, 2023
- EUR/USD to target 1.1000/50 on a consistent break above 1.0750 – Scotiabank - January 10, 2023