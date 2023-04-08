The US Dollar briefly advanced on Good Friday, following the hotly-anticipated US data release, the Non-Farm Payrolls. The Pound to Dollar exchange rate fell but rebounded slightly to trade at around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound To Dollar Rate Edges Lower As USD Rallies On US Jobs Report - April 8, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Consolidation Ahead Of Good Friday - April 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: The Upward Path Is Getting Stron - April 7, 2023