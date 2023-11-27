Exchange rates faltered midweek ahead of and in the aftermath following Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement. The hoped-for tax cuts were announced, but a case of ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound-to-Euro Forecast For Coming Week: GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Risks Ahead - November 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: US, Eurozone inflation data to shape critical year-end central banks decisions - November 26, 2023
- EUR/USD remains in uptrend - November 26, 2023