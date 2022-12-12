GBP/EUR slipped initially after hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers at the beginning of the week. Losses were limited by a slump in Eurozone retail sales, however. Having …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound-to-Euro Forecast For Coming Week: Where Next For GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Buyers? - December 12, 2022
- Euro Dips as the US Dollar Firms Post PPI and Ahead of CPI. Will EUR/USD Break Higher? - December 12, 2022
- EUR/USD bears attack 1.0510 support as recession woes propel US Dollar ahead of Fed vs. ECB play - December 11, 2022