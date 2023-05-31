The Pound Euro (GBP/EUR) exchange rate firmed on Tuesday. The pairing was lifted by aggressive Bank of England (BoE) rate hike bets, as well as a drop in Eurozone economic sentiment. Drastic gains for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound To Euro Rate Today: GBP Nears 1.16 Vs EUR As Economic Sentiment Tumbles - May 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bearish impulsive eyes 1.0530, German inflation and Fed’s Beige Book - May 31, 2023
- Preview: US dollar strengthens despite debt ceiling deal; a deep dive into economic indicators - May 31, 2023