Pound Sterling suffered heavy losses against low-yielding funding currencies and perceived safe-havens ahead of the weekend after a new strain of the coronavirus prompted a global market panic, which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Pound Vulnerable Against US Dollar but Sterling-Euro Could Stabilise - November 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro Forms Hammer - November 26, 2021
- EUR/USD rebounds sharply, eyes 1.1300 level, as global dovish central bank repricing hits dollar - November 26, 2021