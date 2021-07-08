Prosus Prices New 10-year Tranche USD Bond and 8-year and 12-year Tranches EUR Bonds

Prosus N.V. (Prosus) (Euronext Amsterdam: PRX; JSE: PRX) announces that on 7 July 2021, Prosus priced USD and EUR notes in an aggregate principal amount totalling US$4.0 billion equivalent under its …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)