Summary: A red-hot US CPI number, the highest read in 13 years failed to budge the Dollar against its major rivals. The May Headline Consumer Price Index increased 0.6% after surging 0.8% in April, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Red-hot US CPI steady ECB fail to move dollar; yields slide
Summary: A red-hot US CPI number, the highest read in 13 years failed to budge the Dollar against its major rivals. The May Headline Consumer Price Index increased 0.6% after surging 0.8% in April, …