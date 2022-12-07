Reltime announces today its successful launch of the first swap of digital fiat currencies within the world’s first Web3 financial ecosystem. This revolutionary new Reltime FX service is now being …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Will EUR/USD continue the drop towards the 1.0430 level? - December 7, 2022
- Reltime’s global Web3 financial ecosystem changes the game of the USD 7.5 trillion Forex market - December 7, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could rebound in case 1.0450 support stays intact - December 7, 2022